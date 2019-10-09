Gary and Carole Wilder are hosting Wild Rose Horse obstacle contests at the Boyd Ranch in Wickenburg. The contest will be Nov. 16 and 17. Proceeds go to Boyd Ranch and Bethany’s Gait Ranch in Prescott, a horse rescue.
There will be a six-mile trail obstacle contest limited to 50 riders.
Riders can pick their skill level each day. Novice; beginner rider and simplest obstacles, Intermediate; rider is probably good on the trail, Advanced; the rider and pony practice often. Ribbons are awarded for first – sixth place. There are daily prize drawings as well. Scores will be counted toward the buckle series for first – third place.
Registration is $55 until Tuesday.
Late entries will be accepted the day of the ride with an additional $10 late fee. Sign up on the website at www.bethanysgait.org under the wild rose contests tab. For more information, call Gary at (928) 595-0428 or Carole at (602) 686-2435. Reach them by email at glwild@hotmail.com.
