Back by popular demand, Dave and Daphne are returning to the stage March 12 as part of the regular 45th season of the Friends of Music. This dynamic duo gets the audience stompin’ their feet and clappin’ their hands.
These two world class musicians are exceptionally talented and each one brings something distinctive to the performance. They will present a diverse program including country favorites, Broadway tunes and familiar gospel. They will dedicate a portion of their show to the late Glen Campbell.
Dave Salyer has an impressive performance record. He performed at the White House for three different events, went on a world tour with Barbara Mandrel, and has been on numerous TV shows. Roy Clark once said he was one of the best guitarists on the planet. Dave is quite the comedian, so be ready. At the end of the day, Salyer is just a good old boy with the God-given talent of touching his audience with his music.
Female vocalist Daphne Anderson was born in Albany, Georgia. She has been described as a cross between Shania Twain and Patsy Cline. Her repertoire includes music from Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and Whitney Houston. And folks, she can yodel.
Performing together, they have the excitement and glitz of a Las Vegas show, and they provide a clean, quality, exhilarating concert. They give God the glory for their talents, and that joy is reflected in their show.
The Sunday afternoon program includes favorites such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “The Orange Blossom Special” and “I’m Just a Country Boy.” Classics such as “Flight of the Bumblebee” and the “William Tell Overture” will be followed by “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “I Will Always Love You.” Crowd pleasers such as a familiar Broadway medley and a country medley contrast sacred songs like “The Prayer” and “The Lord’s Prayer.” The finale is the ever-popular “God Bless America.”
There will be a drawing for a painting from Gina Beck. She is an Arizona native with a passion for painting all subjects of the Wild West, including colorful horses, rodeo events, desert animals and landscapes. Her paintings display a myriad of swirling colors with a slightly whimsical style. Gina owns her own shop in downtown Wickenburg and a trip to Gina’s promises to be a delight.
The Friends of Music are especially grateful to Ron Badowski for sponsoring this concert in memory of his wife, Jackie. In addition to being a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Jackie served on the Friends of Music Board as treasurer for years.
Attendees are encouraged to participate in a drawing during intermission. Donations are $5 and proceeds go to the Arts in Education program. Visit fomwickenburg.org for more information.
This free concert is at 2 p.m. March 12 at the Wickenburg Community Center, 160 N. Valentine St. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. There will be refreshments after so you are encouraged to stay and mingle and meet the artists. For more information, go to the website, fomwickenburg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.