By Jeanie Hankins
Publisher
For now Town Council meetings will continue on their regular schedule and the library will remain open, but business as usual will take on a different look as the Town works through operational challenges related to COVID-19.
Town Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, March 16, was the first held under an amended format. Now under a State of Emergency declared by Gov. Doug Ducey, in accordance with President Trump, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Maricopa County Health Department, Town leaders decided to close the doors on council chambers and allow only presenters and members of the media inside. The measure was taken in answer to recommendations that no more than 10 people gather together at one time in order to slow the spread of the virus.
News of COVID-19, a respiratory virus believed to have originated in humans in China in December, has thrown the United States into a state of emergency as leaders here watch China, Europe and other countries grapple with how to handle what the World Health Organization is calling a pandemic.
Over the weekend Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey followed suit with many other states by closing schools, and taking other measures to limit large social gatherings. Nearly every other sporting event or social gathering planned in March or April has been canceled or postponed, including college basketball’s March Madness, and the Kentucky Derby.
Here in Wickenburg, leaders relied on authorization of A.R.S. Section 38-431(4) to lock the doors to public participation at the Council meeting. The Wickenburg Sun and Town of Wickenburg’s Facebook pages carried the meeting live, and for a time the meeting was aired on cable Channel 11. During the meeting however, the internet signal at town hall became weak and the coverage stopped altogether on television and became garbled on the Facebook feeds.
Meanwhile, Council discussed the best route forward on several fronts. Council meetings will continue to be closed to physical presence of the public, but Town Manager Vince Lorefice predicted during Monday’s meeting that a call-in function would allow the public to participate in future meetings. Vice Mayor Royce Kardinal underscored the need for reliable internet, even as Cox Communications trucks and crews were outside in the dark attending to poles along Yavapai Street.
Council also decided, for now, the library will remain open. During discussion, Councilmember Kristy Bedoian warned against promoting hysteria and said the economic impact of closures should be considered. Councilman Sam Crissman countered, “We are not acting as a responsible government body by keeping it open.”
Mayor Rui Pereira recommended keeping the library open and following Centers for Disease Control guidelines such as social distancing and sanitizing. Although it wasn’t required, councilmembers voted in order to get a consensus. All but Crissman agreed to keep the library open for now. Councilman Chris Band attended by phone. The others were present in chambers.
Council also decided boards and commissions, such as the Economic Development Advisory Commission, Planning and Zoning and others will meet on an as-needed basis with a call-in format for the time being. Mayor Pereira said special meetings will be called with the required notification to the public as demands arise.
Council also temporarily authorized Town Manager Vince Lorefice to make adjustments in employee protocols as they become necessary. Lorefice said a priority for him is to protect town staff so they can continue to provide essential services to residents.
Bedoian encouraged her colleagues, “We just need to be level headed… I think we as leaders need to calm down the panic and hysteria.”
Town Manager Lorefice expressed great confidence in the plans the Town and its partners have developed.
“I am extremely comfortable with what our staff has in place. I believe we have prepared for this for years in different ways, in different fashions. We have very competent employees who are very proficient at what they do. We have worked with different community partners who are the experts in this, like Wickenburg Community Hospital, working with the senior center, Lifeline Ambulance and other areas… I am extremely confident that whatever is thrown at us, we absolutely can handle and we can make sure we are protecting the community to the best of our ability.”
Mayor Pereira said, “I would echo that.” He said town leaders have met with Wickenburg Community Hospital, the school district, the senior center, and other entities as the pandemic has unfolded. “I feel very confident we are prepared,” Pereira said.
As they wrapped up the meeting Council agreed to revisit the distribution of the bed tax funds and the possibility of allowing organizations to apply for marketing grants. Other Council members agreed the topic should be discussed in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.