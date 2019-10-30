By Jeanie Hankins
Publisher
The Town of Wickenburg is the new owner of the former bank building at the corner of Vulture Mine Road and West Wickenburg Way. Sale of the building and surrounding three acres was finalized at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, according to Town Manager Vince Lorefice.
The Town paid $1 million to Vulture Peak Properties Inc., plus $5,506.88 for closing costs, title insurance, etc.
Following the purchase, Mayor Rui Pereira said, “The new police building is a great investment in Wickenburg’s future. It will allow us to better serve the community and gives room for future growth and exciting opportunities.”
The next step will be to have an architectural firm work with Town staff on floor plans, and electrical and HVAC updates for the building, so the project can be put out for bid. Lorefice said about $15,000 has already been approved by Council for the planning documents, which should be completed within approximately 60 days.
Once the plans are drawn up, cost estimates will be obtained, the project will be put out for bids, and Council will decide how to fund what Lorefice predicts will be about $300,000 in improvements.
“We are taking our time and ensuring that we review all aspects of the renovations, look for cost saving measures and make sure we have a successful project,” he said.
Lorefice said money already exists in the current budget in the Capital Improvement Project contingency as well as the General Fund contingency. Council will decide which pot to draw from and when to move forward with the project.
Construction and relocating the department from Town Hall would be done in two phases, Lorefice said. The first phase would move patrol and command officers to the new building. Dispatch, the sally port and holding cell would remain downtown. The second phase of renovations will be to enclose the drive-through portion of the former bank and use that area as the sally port and holding facility.
Moving dispatch entails relocation of radios, a tower, 911 system, and associated computers. Phase two would most likely be budgeted in the 2020-21 fiscal year, Lorefice said.
“The biggest piece of this plan was to buy the property. Now that we have that done, we can slow down and make a game plan,” Lorefice said.
