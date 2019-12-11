DCWM Lecture 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Cultural Crossroads Learning Center. Jan Cleere, Picturing Arizona: Celebrating Early Arizona Women Artists, Writers, Photographers, and Songwriters. Free with the price of admission. For more information call 928-684-2272
Winter Bird ID Workshop 8:15 – 11:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Hassayampa River Preserve. For more information call 928-684-2772
Light-up Gingerbread Houses with Eric Ose 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the Wickenburg Public Library. Free event open to ages 7 and up. Limited to 20 participants. First come first serve.
25th Annual Parade of Lights 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 beginning at East Yavapai and continuing onto Historic Frontier St. Then, go to Stone Park to meet Santa and post-parade gaieties. For more information call The Chamber 928-684-5479
ZOPPE – Italian Family Circus – La Nonna Three separate shows Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at Ranch Rio Arena. Go to www.dewpac.org for showtimes and to purchase tickets.
2019 Year in Review at The Preserve! 5:30 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Hassayampa River Preserve. For more information call 928-684-2772
Missionary Pilot Stephen Hale 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Wickenburg Bible Fellowship. Hale will speak about his missions in isolated areas.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Annual Fiesta 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Coffinger Park. Music, Mass and more. Bring money for food and raffle.
Free Choral Concert 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at First Presbyterian Church. Christmas Remembered by the Wickenburg Community Chorus.
DCWM Lecture 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at the Cultural Crossroads Learning Center. Dr. Eduardo Pagan on The Great Arizona Orphan Abduction (1904-1905). Free with the price of admission. For more information call 928-684-2272
Free Nutrition Class 12 – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 Debra Loder, RDN will present The Naughty & Nice List on food at the Hospital Activity Room. Bring your lunch.
