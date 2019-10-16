The Place Church is hosting the Wickenburg Out West Fall Fest Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Community Center.
The fall fest features trunks giving out treats, a mobile build a bear station, a mechanical bull, food trucks, the movie COCO, blow up bouncers and much more.
The schedule is as follows:
• 6 p.m., gates open, game area opens
• 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., trunk or treat stations open
• 6:30 - 8:45 p.m., the movie COCO.
The Place Church is asking for candy donations for the trunk or treat stations. Thirty five thousand pieces of candy are still needed for this event. Donations can be taken to The Place Church or the Wickenburg Sun office. For a full list of locations accepting donations call (928) 671-0727.
