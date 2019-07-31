Wickenburg Town Council will consider possible legal action against the Wickenburg Economic Development Partnership in relation to the Forepaugh Property during its regular meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. The topic is last on a six-item agenda with a possible executive session during which the Council would receive legal advice from its attorney.
Also on the agenda are public hearings to consider allowing construction of a proposed cell phone tower west of the intersection of Highways 89/93, and north of Mattie Ranch Road.
Discussion items include the Town’s sign code in commercial districts, and the rules of conduct during call to the public and council meetings.
To view the agenda in its entirety visit www.ci.wickenburg.az.
The Aug. 5 meeting will be the Council’s only August meeting. As of Sept. 3, Council will resume its schedule of two monthly meetings on the first and third Mondays. The Sept. 3 meeting is on Tuesday due to Monday being Labor Day.
