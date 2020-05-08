Town prosecutor warns 3 restaurants to cease dine-in service or face charges

Town of Wickenburg prosecutor Eileen McGuire issued hand-delivered letters to three Wickenburg restaurants warning they could face misdemeanor charges if they didn’t immediately cease dine-in operations in violation of Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Orders 2020-09 and 2020-33.
Deb’s Horseshoe Café, Bedoian’s Bakery & Bistro, and Lydia’s La Canasta each received a letter from McGuire requesting the owners comply with the governor’s order until dine-in is allowed Monday, May 11.
The prosecutor’s letter stated that “The Town of Wickenburg is compelled to enforce the executive orders.”
The businesses were contacted by Wickenburg Police Department on Friday, May 1 to educate the owners about the orders and offer a chance at compliance, according to the letter.
“It is my understanding you disregarded the information and continued operation of dine-in service,” McGuire said. “This gives rise to criminal action under A.R.S. 26-317.”
Town Councilwoman Kristy Bedoian, owner of Bedoian’s Bakery & Bistro, told The Sun on Saturday, May 2 that she stopped dine-in service after being contacted by WPD. She said she was putting food out in to-go containers, and if her customers decided to sit at her tables, “we're not going to headlock them and send them out.”
Arizona state Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray (R-Sun City) was one of Bedoian’s customers that day who had lunch in the bakery.
