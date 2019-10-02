Fall for color with the first annual Color Me Wickenburg! 5K color run on Saturday, Oct. 12. Participants should arrive at 7 a.m. The run/walk begins at 8 a.m.
The 5k will kick off at the Wickenburg Municipal Airport at 3410 W. Wickenburg Way, with a fun Zumba Dance party led by Jess Smith, a certified instructor, and a color throw. Participants will then head out for a run/walk that leads everyone through gently rolling off-road terrain around Sunset Park and sections of the multi-use path. Participants will be showered with different colors as they pass by multiple color stations. The runners will end at the airport to enjoy the free 25th Annual Fly-In and Classic Car Show. A special team prize will be given for best dressed/creative teams, as well as best dressed/creative individual costume.
Individual Cost: $25 for adults 16 and up; $12 for kids 15 and under
Team Cost: $22 per person for a team of 5 or more.
Online Registration closed Sept. 22.
Late Registration 7 a.m. day of event: $32 for adult and $18 for kids. No team registration.
Each participant will receive a race kit that includes the following items:
• T-shirt,
• One color powder packet
• Sunglasses
• Inspirational bracelet
• Color sticker
• Two temporary tattoos
(Note: if participants register the day of the event they will still receive a race kit but a T-shirt is not guaranteed.)
Additional information, including a map of the course, will be available on the Town’s Facebook pages and website at www.wickenburgaz.org.
