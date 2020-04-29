Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday the Arizona Department of Health Services in partnership with Banner Health and Walgreens is launching the “Arizona Testing Blitz” with the goal of increasing COVID-19 testing statewide. The campaign aims to test 10,000-20,000 Arizonans every Saturday for three consecutive weeks beginning May 2.
“Arizona has placed an emphasis on ramping up testing, but we need more,” Ducey said. “The Arizona Testing Blitz is just one step of many that will expand access to testing for Arizonans and provide us with better data to develop Arizona specific solutions and re-energize our economy.”
Testing will be available to Wickenburg-area and state residents who think they have been exposed to and could be infected with COVID-19, and will be based on criteria by each testing site. Drive-thru or onsite testing will be available at various locations across the state. Residents can find the nearest testing location and hours of operation as well as preregister at azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz.
The two closest testing sites for Wickenburg-area residents are in Peoria and El Mirage. Banner Health – Peoria is located at 7007 W. Happy Valley Road, and Walgreens at 5385 N. Dysart Road. Other locations include Phoenix, Gilbert, Mesa, and Tucson.
The Wickenburg zip code area (85390) has yet to report a positive test for COVID-19, though Wittmann (85361) has been reported as having at least six but less than 10.
AZDHS did in fact report a positive result for Wickenburg last week, however it was retracted and has read zero every day since. AZDHS had reported it was having technical issues with it site at the same time.
Maricopa County reported totals of 3,445 cases with 121 deaths on Monday, April 27, and Yavapai County had 77 confirmed cases with one death. Statewide was reported as having a total of 6,716 cases with 275 deaths. The state has conducted 66,543 tests, nearing the 1 percent mark.
Wickenburg Community Hospital President and CEO Jim Tavary addressed the campaign to increase testing in Arizona in a column that appears in this edition of The Sun.
“Please keep in mind that at some point in the future, particularly as testing becomes more widely available, we fully expect to see COVID-positive cases here,” he wrote. “We have the capacity and the capability to properly diagnose and treat COVID-positive patients without placing the community at a greater risk of exposure.”
