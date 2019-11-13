Prosecution of a Wickenburg woman who allegedly forged and filed false information has been put off for one year, according to Maricopa County Superior Court documents.
Paula Sue Hartwell, 72, is charged with false instrument filing (a class 6 felony) and forgery with a written instrument (a class 4 felony). She is accused of falsely placing signatures of deceased people on petitions for the recall of two town council members in 2018. She also allegedly placed names and signatures of at least three local women on the petitions without their knowledge.
She was summoned to answer the charges in August 2019, and subsequently applied for a public defender. On Nov. 1, Hartwell’s charges were suspended from prosecution for one year. On the same date, she was ordered to participate in a “deferred prosecution program and acknowledgement,” and to participate in “the felony pretrial intervention program.”
The felony pretrial intervention program is an alternative to traditional court prosecution, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s website. The main goal of the program is to reduce recidivism by requiring defendants to complete treatment programs that are targeted to their individual needs. Eligibility is determined on a case-by-case, defendant-by-defendant basis. To participate, an offender must admit to their criminal conduct, agree to make full restitution to all victims, and agree to the timely completion of all treatment programs as directed by their case manager,” according to MCAO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.