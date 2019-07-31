On Sunday, Aug. 4, learn about the diverse aquatic ecosystem of the Hassayampa River with the Hassayampa River Preserve. The preserve offers a discovery station allowing visitors an up-close view of fish, amphibians and aquatic insects. Identification guides and informative materials will be available to peruse. The discovery station will be set up from 8 - 10 a.m. (no registration required). No additional fee besides regular park entry fee of $5 per adult (ages 13 and up), children 12 and under are free.
Program attendees will be registered for a drawing of four free tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (formerly Wet N’ Wild Water Park). Contact the visitor center at (928)684-2772 for more information.
