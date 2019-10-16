The 39th Annual Tour of Homes and Holiday Market in Wickenburg, is set for Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Presented by Las Señoras de Socorro to benefit The Desert Caballeros Western Museum.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.lassenoras.org and www.westernmuseum.org, or they can be purchased in person before Nov. 2. at DCWM, 21 N. Frontier St., in Wickenburg.
Tickets can be purchased the day of the tour at the Wickenburg Community Center from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 160 N. Valentine St.
The Las Señoras Annual Tour of Homes and Holiday Market has become a tradition, not just for Wickenburg residents but for those who live throughout the Valley of the Sun. The day is also a tradition for Las Señoras members who look forward to providing this annual peek into southwestern living. Admission includes:
• A self-guided tour of several unique Southwestern homes
• Entrance to DCWM
• Holiday Market at the Wickenburg Community Center
