Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the GriefShare program held at First Presbyterian Church, 180 N. Adams St.
These nondenominational workshops feature Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one.
The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD.
The first workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Sept. 14 and continues each Saturday through Dec. 14.
These workshops will be held in the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church. Call (928) 684-2836 or (623) 910-1329 to register or for any questions. The cost is $15 for purchase of a workbook. Scholarships are available.
