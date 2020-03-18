While our hormones are frequently genetically influenced, in this current day and age, we are exposed to multiple toxins through our air, food, and water.
Many of these toxins disrupt our endocrine system. Because of this, more people are facing imbalances in estrogens, progesterone, testosterone and thyroid.
High-stress levels can push our adrenal function out of balance causing fatigue. So, whether fatigue is the major complaint or other issues such as lack of motivation to do anything, irritability, depression, anxiety or panic attacks – these are all signs that your hormones may not be balanced.
While hormone deficits may have many other symptoms as well, mood disturbances are frequently associated with this – either subtle or severe. In fact, in many cases we can help decrease or completely wean anti-depressants or anti-anxiety medications once we establish an optimum hormone balance.
Optimal Hormones has 15 years of hands-on experience balancing natural hormones, thyroid and adrenal glands for men and women, spending the time to listen and understand the cause of a person’s symptoms. For more information visit www.optimalhormones.com or call (602) 595-0050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.