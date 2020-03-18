Canceled & postponed
As most of the country and state begin to cancel events and halt gatherings of more than 50 people, governments and organizations in Wickenburg have begun to follow suit. The following is a list those that have been canceled or postponed:
The Desert Caballeros Ride has been canceled, for the first time in 74 years, according to organizers.
The Las Damas Ride has also been canceled, according to organizers.
George and Vi Wellik Wickenburg Community Services Center is closed. Congregate meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and noon, the Cap office has extended its food bank hours, and Freedom Express will transport residents who have essential needs.
Del E. Webb Center has canceled all of its remaining shows for the season.
Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered all public schools closed through March 27.
Wickenburg Christian Academy is closed through March 27, with essential daycare beginning March 23. WCA will utilize online school after the week of Spring Break until no longer necessary.
Town of Wickenburg closed its chambers for Monday’s Council meeting to the public.
Wickenburg Conservation Foundation canceled its Lowell Observatory Star Party in Morristown on March 27.
La Paz County Board of Supervisors canceled its meeting on Monday regarding the approval of a smelter in Wenden.
UMB Bank branches, including Wickenburg, will operate as drive-thru only beginning on Monday, March 16.
Desert Caballeros Western Museum Cowgirl Up! opening weekend events are suspended. The art sale and exhibition will open as scheduled at 10 a.m. March 27.
The 10th annual Guys Who Grill on Saturday, March 21 has been postponed.
Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours mixer on March 25 has been postponed.
Wickenburg Art Club will be closed Monday, March 16-29.
The Rotary Club’s Crab Fest, scheduled for April 3 has been postponed.
This list is not comprehensive. Contact specific organizations for more information.
