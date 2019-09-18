St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is hosting a monthly musical “jam session” Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1 - 4 p.m., in the parish hall. There is no charge and all types of music and musicians are welcome.
Attendees can bring their favorite instrument and any music to share. A keyboard is available. Those who wish to just listen, ( and maybe cut a rug) are invited as well. St. Albans’ Episcopal Church is located at 357 W. Yavapai St. For more information, call (928) 684-2133 or email stalbans@qwestoffice.net.
