Learn self-defense in practically any situation. The program is designed to teach women to defend themselves against a bigger and stronger attacker. Saturday, Oct. 19, 10-11:30 a.m., $20 per person. The class is held at the Rec Center at Coffinger Park.
Attendees learn to defend themselves against grabs, chokes and even an attacker with a gun or knife. Learn from a certified martial arts instructor from Wickenburg Family Martial Arts with over 30 years of experience in self-protection.
Register online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/wickenburgrec before Oct. 17. For more information contact Sarah Brown at (928)668-0552.
