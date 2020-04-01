The school year is canceled statewide, and Arizonans have been advised to stay home.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced in an executive order Monday new actions due to guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of increased physical distancing, including the cancellation of onsite school for the remainder of the year.
COVID-19 is responsible for 20 deaths in Arizona with a total 1,157 cases as of Monday night. Maricopa County has reported 690 cases, and Yavapai County has reported 15.
Several organizations have reported updates this week in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Town of Wickenburg
In addition to the closure of Town buildings announced last week, the Town issued a statement Monday, March 30 that all Wickenburg playgrounds are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Town’s annual “dump days” scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 3-4 has been postponed. New dates for the event have not been determined.
Wickenburg Community Hospital
The hospital and its clinics have enhanced visitor restrictions and placed a moratorium on all elective surgeries. No visitors will be allowed in the hospital or clinics. Patients who are under 18-years-old may have one parent or guardian accompany them, and individuals with physical or cognitive limitations or disabilities who need support may have one adult caregiver with them. The hospital is also expected to plan on adding a 50 percent increase in the number of its beds, as ordered by the governor in a previous executive order.
Wickenburg Unified School District
WUSD has established minimal levels of employee staffing onsite to run the schools and district offices, as a result of the governor’s executive order. Digital programming through Google Classrooms will continue until the end of the school year. If any students can’t connect online, educational packets will continue to be distributed by the schools and district. The “Grab and Go” food distribution to children will continue.
Governor’s office
Ducey’s executive order states that “Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property.” These are the following exceptions:
To conduct or participate in essential functions.
For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions.
To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services.
And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family-owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from home and the business is not open to serve the public.
“This order builds on the state’s efforts to protect public health by reminding Arizonans to maintain healthy habits and find alternative ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones while spending time at home,” Ducey said. “It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores. People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries.”
For more information on the governor’s list of essential businesses and operations, visit www.azgovernor.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.