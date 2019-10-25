Get your spook on at WHS Haunted House Friday and Saturday

Wickenburg High School’s Theater Troupe #6466 and WHS Pride are offering the community an opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit by inviting everyone to the WHS Haunted House.
Saturday and Sunday night are going to be spooky in the WHS Media Center from 7-9:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27. Admission is $10 per person.
The haunted house can be found behind the administration building and can be accessed via the driveway between the gymnasium and admin building. There will be a lit pathway leading to the entrance of the haunted house.
Proceeds will benefit the theater department and Pride club in order for students to continue going into the community to volunteer and perform throughout the year. The club sponsors are Mark Yamialkowski and Sue Baker.
Information provided by Wickenburg High School
