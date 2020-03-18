Wickenburg Community Hospital, Wickenburg Police, Fire and the Town of Wickenburg have instituted precautionary measures should a surge of illness reach our community, according to Karen Smith RN Infection Preventionist at Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Four novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been identified in Maricopa County but none in Wickenburg or surrounding communities. Maricopa County Health Department has stated Arizona’s level of community COVID-19 spread is considered minimal, Smith said.
To help slow the spread of the disease, Smith said, “Wash your hands frequently using soap or hand sanitizer if soap is unavailable, cover your cough or sneeze, and avoid large gatherings when possible. Remember, we screen for infectious diseases every day at the hospital and apply top-notch disinfection protocols always”.
Jim Tavary Hospital President and CEO stated, “Our hospital and clinics stay current with all Federal and State COVID-19 guidelines and directives. This is a very safe environment and we encourage patients to avoid rescheduling appointments for diagnostic and treatment services. We’re doing everything possible to assure patient safety and comfort throughout their visit”.
For additional patient safety, Wickenburg Community Hospital has designated special patient entries to assist spatial separation. Patients running a high fever associated with cough, and those who have an emergency, are asked to use the 24/7 Walk-In Emergency entrance off Rose Lane. Patients with appointments for lab work, should enter through the Rose Lane Main Entrance, and those checking in for medical diagnostic exams should use the Bralliar Main Entrance to register.
Wickenburg Community Hospital continues to receive daily briefings from Maricopa County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and at this time, no vaccine or medications have been identified to shorten symptoms. Whether a positive or negative test result, patients not requiring hospitalization all receive the same treatment recommendations; Tylenol or ibuprofen for fever and body aches and plenty of liquids for hydration, according to Smith.
