By Susan Marshall
Sun Correspondent
With the school closures, the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is being offered to all schools. Morristown Elementary is one of several schools participating in this program and has been supporting area youth under the age of 18 with grab-and-go breakfast/lunch bags, with social distancing being enforced. The school took advantage of this opportunity and is utilizing transportation pickup sites at designated SFSP location sites. The distributions are taking place Monday through Thursday, with over 200 bags per day are being delivered. A big “thank you” to Amy Potter, food service manager, and team members Christy Turrell, Richard Flores and Michelle Torres for putting together these breakfast/lunch bags daily and distributing them along the bus routes. Call the school office between 7:30 a.m. to noon at (623) 546-5100, for additional information and distribution sites.
Morristown Elementary teachers, with assistance from the school’s paraprofessionals are delivering lessons both online and with hard copy resources that are being picked up and returned to parents every week. This new online classroom has proven effective, considering the short time teachers had to get up and running. Several Chrome Books have been distributed to those students needing technology in the home. When coming to the school to drop off or pick up homework packets, students and parents are being asked to do so at the cart located out front of the office, as indoor office visits are restricted. Call the school office between 7:30 a.m. to noon at (623) 546-5100 for additional information and/or support.
Parent Surveys for Morristown Elementary this year will be administered electronically. In past years, the survey has been provided to parents at the parent conferences, which have been canceled. Those unable to complete the survey electronically may call the school office between 7:30 a.m. to noon at (623) 546-5100 to obtain a hard copy.
Michelle Young of Wittmann was the winner of the Morristown Elementary School’s PTSA Raffle Drawing held Thursday, March 26, for a completely processed pig. Morristown Elementary and community would like to welcome its new counselor Angie Valerou-Cooper, who officially joined the school on April 1. Morristown Elementary was awarded a School Safety Grant from the Arizona Department of Education for three years that allows for a full time counselor at the school through the 2022-23 school year.
Kindergarten registrations are being accepted at Morristown Elementary. Call the school office between 7:30 a.m. to noon at (623) 546-5100 to make arrangements to obtain and drop off the necessary paperwork to enroll.
