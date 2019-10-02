St. Alban’s Episcopal church in Wickenburg is observing its 60th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The 60 years and growing celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with Eucharist service and special music. Following the service the celebration will continue with a full lunch and memories to commemorate the occasion.
In 1957 seven prominent citizens of Wickenburg gathered regularly for Episcopal worship in Wickenburg. In 1959, through the generosity of Charles (Squire) and Sylvia Maguire, the church was built and subsequently donated to the Diocese. During the following years an active and dedicated congregation sponsored and built a beautiful sanctuary and the contiguous Mary Chapel. In 1979, Enid Josten and her family generously donated the Fellowship Hall that includes a large kitchen and downstairs rooms for education, a nursery and library. Of special pride to all are the traditional stained-glass windows, the rose gardens and the memorial garden/ columbarium.
Over the years, dedicated priests and an active congregation have been active in supporting community needs. Currently led by Pastor Sandy Chilese and Deacon Debra Loder, outreach focus is concerned with feeding the hungry and providing resources for community involvement and youth activities.
For additional information call (928)684-2133
