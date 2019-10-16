Learn how to identify, harvest, and prepare desert beans and fruits Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Cost is $35/person and is held at the Rec Center at Coffinger Park.
The cooking class includes a luncheon prepared from the desert’s bounty. Each class will taste a variety of foods including: salsa made from prickly pear, nopales, mesquite pancakes, barrel cactus chutney, mesquite marmalade, prickly pear jelly, mesquite gingersnap cookies, sautéed and pickled cholla buds, and Thai nopalito soup. Take home great recipes too.
Register online at mmmesquite.com
