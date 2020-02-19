The First Southern Baptist Church of Wickenburg and the Morristown Christian Fellowship Church are hosting a ladies luncheon from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7, women from all over the Wickenburg area are invited to attend.
Speaker Simone Lake, will present the topic of “Deep Roots in Christ” in two, one-hour sessions. The luncheon will be held at the FSBCW sanctuary. Cost is $10 per person and includes lunch.
To RSVP call Carol Threewit at (623) 693-6793 or Liz Shelton at (928) 671-0299.
