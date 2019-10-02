Stop by The Chamber on Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. – noon to shred documents.
New member A-1 Shredding will provide the secured document shred event, setting up their mobile truck in the parking lot just north of the Chamber building at 216 N. Frontier St.
Chamber members get the first bankers box of papers shredded for $5 and pay only $8 per box afterwards. General public - $10 per box.
Contact the Chamber for more information (928)684-5479.
