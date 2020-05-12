The Arizona Department of Transportation is encouraging the public to participate in a virtual, call-in public hearing on Thursday, May 28, to comment on the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) and preliminary design concept documents for the US 93 / I-40 west Kingman traffic interchange (TI) project.
The ADOT project team has been working on the EA and preliminary design of the interchange that will create a free flow of traffic between the two highways. The draft EA is ready for public viewing and can be found online at azdot.gov/WestKingmanTIP.
As public safety and health continue to be the top priority in these unprecedented times, ADOT will hold a virtual, call-in only public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, to collect verbal public comments on the Draft EA. The public hearing will also be broadcast live on KAAA-FM 94.1, KZZZ-FM 97.5 and KZZZ-AM 1490 in the Kingman and Bullhead City areas.
Call-in Public Hearing Date and Time
Thursday, May 28, 2020
6:00-6:05 p.m. – Welcome and Introduction of Panel
6:05-6:30 p.m. – Presentation
6:30-7:30 p.m. – Call-In Public Hearing (You can provide comments on the Draft EA and listen to all other public comments while on the call. The public hearing will end at 7:30 p.m.)
There are two ways to participate:
- Register by visiting https://vekeo.com/adotwestkingmantip/before 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28, to receive a call at the time of the event inviting you to join.
- Call 833-380-0669 at the time of the event.
Review the Draft Environmental Assessment
The Draft EA can be reviewed:
- On the study website at azdot.gov/WestKingmanTIPthrough June 6, 2020.
- In-person by appointment at the ADOT Northwest District Office located at 3660 E. Andy Devine Avenue, Kingman, AZ 86401.
Call Michele E. Beggs, ADOT Community Relations Project Manager, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to make an appointment at 928.681.6054. Please call at least 48 hours in advance to view the document. Only one person at a time will be granted access to the document. Please wear a mask and gloves to your appointment.
Other Ways to Submit Your Comments
In addition to the public hearing, comments will be accepted during the formal public comment period from May 7 through June 6, 2020, through the following comment options:
- Through the online comment form at azdot.gov/WestKingmanTIP.
- By email at WestKingmanTI@hdrinc.com.
- By phone at 602.474.3919.
- Through USPS mail at West Kingman TI Study Team c/o HDR, Inc. 20 E. Thomas Road, Ste. 2500, Phoenix, AZ 85012.
All comments received on or before Saturday, June 6, 2020, will be documented and responded to in the Final EA, scheduled to be published and made available online for public viewing in summer 2020.
Please visit the study website for study-related information, including the public hearing presentation, fact sheet, the Draft EA, and technical reports. The public hearing presentation will be made available on the website by 5 p.m., Thursday, May 28.
To request a reasonable accommodation, or if you do not have access to the technology needed to participate in the call-in public hearing or to obtain the project information relevant to the hearing, please contact Michele E. Beggs at 928.681.6054 or mbeggs@azdot.gov no later than May 21, 2020.
Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other nondiscrimination laws and authorities, ADOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Persons who require a reasonable accommodation based on language or disability should contact Michele Beggs at 928.681.6054 or mbeggs@azdot.gov. Requests should be made as early as possible to ensure the State has an opportunity to address the accommodation.
De acuerdo con el Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964, la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades (ADA por sus siglas en inglés) y otras normas y leyes antidiscriminatorias, el Departamento de Transporte de Arizona (ADOT) no discrimina por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, sexo, edad o discapacidad. Las personas que requieran asistencia (dentro de lo razonable) ya sea por el idioma o discapacidad deben ponerse en contacto con la Michele Beggs a 928.681.6054 o mbeggs@azdot.gov. Las solicitudes deben hacerse lo más antes posible para asegurar que el Estado tenga la oportunidad de hacer los arreglos necesarios.
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this Project are being, or have been, carried out by ADOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated 04/16/2019 and executed by FHWA and ADOT.
Las consultas, la revisión ambiental y otras acciones requeridas según las leyes ambientales federales correspondientes para este proyecto se están llevando a cabo, o se han llevado a cabo, por ADOT de acuerdo con 23 U.S.C 327 y un Memorándum de acuerdo con fecha del 16 de Abril de 2019, y se han realizado por FHWA y ADOT.
With state highways essential to delivering goods and services, ADOT, its employees and its contractor partners are dedicated to delivering transportation improvement projects during the current public health situation. To learn more, please visit azdot.gov/covid-19-resource-center.
