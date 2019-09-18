Celebrity ghost hunters Jay and Marie Yates, and Shari DeBenedetti will be hosting the first annual Vulture City ParaCon Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28. Events include a celebrity meet and greet, a full day of seminars and workshops and a Celebrity Ghost Hunt. Open to anyone 18 years of age and older and require prior registration.
Those who believe that ghosts haunt Vulture City, the abandoned ghost town located next to the Vulture Mine, say they are somewhat of a rowdy bunch. Reports are that strange specters have been seen around the “Hanging Tree”, a closet door in the brothel, where a female spirit is sometimes seen, will often slam shut and a baby can be heard crying in the kitchen. Unexplained orbs have been caught on camera, footsteps reportedly can be heard in certain areas and even rocks have been thrown at visitors who approach the Assay Office, perhaps from the ghost that is said to still protect the contents of the building. These and other paranormal “happenings” are the main reason that Vulture City is fast becoming a favorite haunt for paranormal investigators. For more information or to register, visit www.vulturecityparacon.com or www.vultureminetours.com.
