The CAP office and St. Mary’s Food Bank are teaming up to offer the Wickenburg community a food distribution service on the fourth Tuesday of every month. The next distribution will be July 23 starting around 8:30 a.m., continuing until all food is distributed.
The distribution will take place in the parking lot next to the CAP office at 246 N. Washington St. There is no qualifying or cost associated with this program. The food will be distributed on a first come first served basis to all who come until the CAP office is out of food.
For questions, more information or to volunteer with food distribution call the CAP office at (928)684-7894.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.