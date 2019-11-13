The time has come for families in need to sign up for the Christmas food voucher from Wickenburg Community Service Corporation and the Cops Who Care toy drive.
Sign up locations, dates and times are as follows:
Wickenburg Cap Office
Nov. 13, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., located at 255 N. Washington St.
Wittmann Saguaro Janes
Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. - noon. Located at 21802 W. Wilson Road.
Aguila Catholic Center
Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Located at 50627 Eagle Eye Road.
Proof of income for the past 30 days is required to determine household eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.