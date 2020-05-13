Wickenburg Christian Academy is announces the graduation of two seniors for the 2019-20 school year, Nicole Reithal and Aaron Armstrong. The students and their families and friends will celebrate together a little differently this year, with a commencement ceremony at Rancho Rio, done drive-in style.
In a time where many things are up in the air and so many events are being cancelled, it was important to WCA that these students are still able to celebrate their many accomplishments over the last 13 years of education. To that end, WCA commencement ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. in the Rancho Rio arena. While attendees will be requested to remain in or next to their own vehicles, arrangements are being made for all to be able to hear and see the graduating class hold their ceremony, complete with all the pomp and circumstance – and a little bit of hometown fun, too.
Family and friends are invited to join WCA for this ceremony. WCA staff and students also extend many thanks to the Grantham and Yost families for their allowing WCA to hold their graduation at Rancho Rio, where all are sure to have a memorable experience.
