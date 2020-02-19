By Lynn Downey
Special to The Sun
At the end of August 1909, the usual group of men were enjoying a few drinks in Everts & Schwanbeck’s saloon in Wickenburg. Someone ordered a brand of whisky that wasn’t on the shelf, so bartender Al Evarts opened a drawer where he remembered putting a bottle of the special stuff. He pulled it open and immediately slammed it shut, turning to his patrons with a face that had turned white.
There was a rattlesnake in the drawer.
As reported in the Phoenix Republican, when Evarts “… recovered his self-possession, he gathered a force of picked men, noted for their bravery, and armed them with encouragement and a few other things.” The men huddled together with a variety of weapons, ready to take care of the deadly snake, and Evarts slowly opened the drawer.
Just as one of the men was about to strike, Evarts shouted for him to stop because the deadly reptile wasn’t a rattlesnake. It was a gopher snake. Not only that, it was Evarts’s pet gopher snake, and the saloon’s mascot.
About 4-feet long and the width of a man’s wrist, the snake was a great favorite around the place because it kept down the rat and gopher population. It lived in the cellar but somehow had found its way into the drawer, mostly likely looking for its next meal.
The paper didn’t say what happened afterward, but it is logical to assume that the snake posse had a few more drinks, and Al Evarts’s pet went back into the cellar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.