A program created by Health Management Resources (HMR) and offered by Weight Loss Center of Arizona was named the number one “Best Fast Weight Loss Diet” for 2020 by US News and World Report. It’s the fifth consecutive year that HMR’s program has held the first place position.
Weight Loss Center of Arizona offers a comprehensive program that combines a structured diet, physical activity and behavioral lifestyle change coaching. Weight Loss Center of Arizona is designed to help people lose weight rapidly while learning the skills they need to keep it off long term.
How it Works
*Replace your current meals and snacks with a simple, nutritionally complete plan using HMR foods.
* As you’re losing weight, you’ll learn the key healthier lifestyle skills needed to maintain weight after the diet.
* Weekly health coaching provides extra support and accountability.
To learn more about the Weight Loss Center of Arizona program call (928)232-0890 or visit weightlosscenterofarizona.com.
To learn about HMR’s at-home program, go to hmrprogram.com/WLCOA.
