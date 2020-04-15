Tractor Supply Company announced April 7 it has taken additional steps to protect the health and safety of its team members and customers.
“At Tractor Supply, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers. We have executed a number of actions over the past three weeks, and we are announcing additional changes that allow us to better serve our customers’ needs during this time of crisis,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and chief executive officer.
“This week, in all stores, we will add a dedicated greeter and roll out contactless curbside pickup with dedicated parking for Buy Online, Pickup In Store. We also will complete our nationwide rollout of Buy Online Same Day/Next Day Delivery. We are continuing to implement numerous measures to promote social distancing in our stores and rapidly provide personal protective equipment to team members”
Tractor Supply is embarking on the a hiring drive with plans to immediately fill more than 5,000 full-time and part-time team member positions across its nearly 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers. These job opportunities represent existing and new positions with a focus on increased customer service and safety. Find out more at www.TractorSupply.jobs.
As an essential, needs-based retailer, Tractor Supply has taken multiple actions to help assist its team members, customers and communities with the impact of COVID-19.
As customers continue to visit Tractor Supply stores for the essential, needs-based products they rely on to help them take care of their families, homes, land, livestock and pets, the company is announcing new measures, effective immediately, to help team members and customers stay safe. For specific changes visit www.tractorsupply.com.
