The holiday season is the season of giving and a time to share. However, many seniors live alone, without someone to share this special time.
Home Instead Senior Care is offering a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift. Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.
The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Surprise, Wickenburg and the surrounding areas has partnered with Benevilla, Birt’s Bistro, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, and the Wickenburg Senior Center to help with gift collection and distribution.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Julie Huebner, owner of the Surprise Home Instead Senior Care office. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and cherished member of our community.”
Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with generous support from area businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
Visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from Nov. 1 - Dec. 6. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
“While it may seem like a small act of kindness, it can really make a difference for someone this holiday season,” said Huebner. “Watching seniors open the gifts they received through Be a Santa to a Senior and seeing the smiles and appreciation on their faces is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season.”
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
• Benevilla/ Birt’s Bistro in Surprise
• St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Wickenburg
• Wickenburg Senior Center.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (623) 223-9215.
For more information visit imreadytocare.com.
