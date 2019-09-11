The Friends of Music will begin its 47th season with a special concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
The Friends of Music offer seven concerts on Sunday afternoons beginning at 2 p.m. For the past 46 years the concerts have been free and include a wide variety of genres. The tradition continues this year with one concert per month from October 2019 – April 2020.
The Friends of Music began around a kitchen table with four friends deciding to bring more types of music to Wickenburg. To increase awareness of the world of music, the ladies, with a minimal budget, searched for musical groups willing to come to town.
This year’s schedule has some traditional music, some oldies music and some rock and roll. There will be country western, Eastern European, a salute to Veterans and Christmas music.
The concerts will be at the Wickenburg Community Center. After the performance, there is usually a meet and greet with the artists providing time for questions and answers. Refreshments are always served.
The first concert, a fundraiser, is MacDougal Street West. MacDougal Street is in the heart of Greenwich Village in New York City and has a background rich in history. Minetta Tavern was home to celebrities including Joe Gould, Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, Eugene O’Neill, William Saroyan and Dylan Thomas.
MacDougal Street West is a Peter, Paul and Mary tribute band, performing the acoustic music and harmonies that changed the world.
“The MacDougal Street West Concert last night was one of the best we’ve ever had! For nine years Gloria and I have gone to tons of concerts here, but this was absolutely in the tops. Thank you so much,” wrote Dick Schroeder of Sun City West.
The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at the Wickenburg Community Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased in advance from Denise Douthat, (928) 684-0076. Tickets will also be available at the door. There will be no refreshments after this performance.
