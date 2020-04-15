Concerned about COVID-19 and looking for local healthcare information all in one place? A new one-stop interactive map created by the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) provides data critical to helping Arizonans respond to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The healthcare assets map centralizes information and reporting tools relevant to COVID-19. For example, the map includes a “vulnerability index” that identifies areas where people may be at high risk for contracting the illness. It shows locations for hospital and healthcare facilities (public and private) as well as the number of beds available at each facility.
“We originally began compiling the data to help our elected officials strategically respond to the crisis at the community level,” said MAG Executive Director Eric Anderson. “We realized the information would also be of great interest to anyone looking for healthcare resources during COVID-19, and decided to post the map publicly.”
People using the tool can create customized reports that help answer questions such as which parts of the region are most at risk and where to find specific resources to help people affected by the virus.
The map includes current COVID-19 cases by zip code as provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services. It also includes the number of hospital beds by county and at each facility. Facilities include hospitals, urgent care, and long-term care. Users can sort the information by county, jurisdiction, or zip code.
MAG’s Regional Analytics Division is responsible for developing socioeconomic projections for the region, and collects a wide variety of data for regional planning purposes. When the Coronavirus crisis hit, the division immediately turned its talents to mapping the healthcare assets to fulfill a need from the local governments that make up MAG.
“Our communities need timely and accurate data to adequately respond to COVID-19,” said Anderson. “I am thankful that MAG can contribute to the health of the region through this important new tool. Keeping people safe and informed is critical during this public health crisis.”
Other interactive maps of interest during the public health crisis include maps of demographics, business locations, biking trails and recreation areas found at https://maps.azmag.gov/
For the interactive map go to:
