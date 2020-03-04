By Anie Wayman Trujillo
Sun Correspondent
The Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial State Park and Trail have hosted more than 80,000 visitors since November of 2016. The parking lot at trailhead, along the one-way southbound Hwy. 89 on Yarnell Hill, only contains 12 spaces, and parking along the highway is not permitted. The volume of visitors vs. the lack of parking is a challenge which is being addressed by the Yarnell Fire District and the Arizona State Parks Departmant.
Originally, State Parks initiated shuttle service from Yarnell to the trailhead. Although the shuttle was an instant success, logistics and staffing were a challenge. Jeff Shearer, chief of the Yarnell Fire Department, initiated an intergovernmental agreement with State Parks which has provided a solution.
The local department runs the shuttle, and in return State Parks pays a stipend to the Yarnell Fire District.
The shuttle now stages outside of the Yarnell Fire Department. Off-duty firefighters are drivers and they provide park emergency services when needed.
Shuttles run from September to the last week in May; Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., departing from the Fire Department parking lot at the top of the hour, with the last pick up from the trailhead at 4:30 p.m. Restrooms are available near the pick up site and trailhead.
For more information and what you need to bring along to be prepared for the hike visit www.azstateparks.com/hotshots
