Authorities say a Glendale man was killed in three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 at milepost 192 near South Nine Irons Ranch Road at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
Arizona Department of Public Safety told The Sun in an email that Nasser Alexander Koucheki, 27 of Glendale, was southbound in a passing zone when he caused another vehicle to swerve in order to avoid a collision with Koucheki’s vehicle. Koucheki’s vehicle then collided head-on with a third vehicle.
Wickenburg Fire Department responded with three units and six personnel. LifeLine Ambulance personnel pronounced Koucheki dead at the scene of the crash, according to DPS.
Air Evac 17, from its station at Wickenburg Community Hospital, flew a second victim in the crash to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale. A third person in the collision was later taken by a family member to an area hospital for a possible hand injury.
U.S. 93 was closed in both directions for about three hours. WFD reported it arrived on scene at 3:27 p.m. and left at 6:15.
Traffic was diverted to SR 89 and SR 71 while U.S. 93 was closed.
Congress Fire and Wickenburg Police departments also responded.
