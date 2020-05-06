Wickenburg Community Hospital (WCH) has announced several community COVID-19 updates in response to recent state issued changes affecting elective surgeries, COVID-19 testing and antibody testing.
Elective Surgeries – In response to the executive order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey April 22, WCH will be gradually resuming elective surgeries beginning May 11 with anticipation of accommodating a full surgical schedule within a month. Patients awaiting elective surgery scheduling will be contacted by the surgical services department beginning May 1, and preoperative testing requirements will be discussed.
Arizona COVID-19 Testing Campaign – Gov. Ducey has launched a Coronavirus testing blitz, in
response to health officials’ recommendation for widespread testing as an important prerequisite to reopening businesses and loosening social distancing restrictions. Updated information on the “Arizona Testing Blitz”, including information on testing sites, hours of operation, and pre-registration can be found on the Arizona Department of Health Services website https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-testing-blitz.
Covid-19 Testing in Wickenburg - WCH continues to actively screen and test patients in the emergency department and inpatient unit for COVID-19 utilizing the testing criteria outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services. The most common and accurate COVID-19 test which is a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test is used and sent to the Arizona State Laboratory or to an approved Arizona state laboratory for processing.
Antibody Testing- Wickenburg Community Hospital is privileged to be included as a collection site for the University of Arizona Statewide COVID-19 Antibody Testing Initiative. The University of Arizona is partnering with Gov. Ducey and the state of Arizona, to conduct serologic, qualitative COVID-19 antibody testing with a focus on healthcare workers and first responders throughout Arizona during the first phase. Research testing was scheduled to start in Pima County April 30, and additional Arizona Counties the week of May 4. The first wave of testing will be limited to healthcare workers and first responders only. Additional information about the University of Arizona-State of Arizona COVID-19 Antibody Testing Initiative can be found on the University of Arizona website at https://covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu/?_ga=2.85309145.1134961166.1588189329-2117814384.1588189329.
Community members are encouraged to contact their personal healthcare practitioner at one of the Community Hospital Clinics in Wickenburg, Congress or Wittmann for more information about COVID-19 antibody testing by setting up a Telemedicine or Clinic appointment (928) 668-1833.
