Cattleman’s Weekend, featuring a ranch horse sale, cow sale, two bull sales, and Western trade show is set for Friday and Saturday, March 20-21. The event will take place at the Prescott Livestock Auction, 5-1/2 miles off Highway 89 on Perkinsville Road, north of Chino Valley.
Friday’s activities kick off with the opening of the Cattleman’s Trade Show in the big tent next to the auction barn at 10 a.m. The trade show features trucks, western art, western clothing and jewelry, livestock and vet supplies, cattle working equipment, tack and equine supplies, custom boots, leatherwork and crafts.
The 22nd annual Arizona Ranch Remuda Sale takes place 6 p.m. Friday. The horses will be sifted for soundness at the roping arena at 8 a.m., then shown and judged working cattle at 10 a.m. This year approximately 20, ranch-raised, broke horses will sell. The sale is strictly invitational, and all horses are required to come from legitimate working ranches and cowboys.
The 28th annual Replacement Heifer Sale is at 4 p.m. Friday, right before the horse sale, offering cattle producers the opportunity to add bred and open females and pairs to their herds. Saturday the trade show opens at 9 a.m. The 20th annual Arizona Angus Association Bull Sale and 43rd annual Arizona Hereford Association Bull Sale start at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by the 32nd annual Prescott All Breed Bull Sale. Over 250 horses, cows and bulls will sell over the weekend.
Concessions on the grounds will be provided by Iron Horse Grill and Guy’s Western Concessions.
For more information call Prescott Livestock Auction at (928) 445-9571.
