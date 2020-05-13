Humane Society of Wickenburg is offering Rattlesnake Avoidance Training for pets from 6-8 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Snake bites can be extremely painful and even fatal for pets.
Alongside experienced trainers who have successful results, teach your pet to stay away from this potential danger.
Social distancing will be in effect to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Costs are $50 for first timers and $35 for rechecks. Training will take place at the Humane Society, 4000 Industrial Road.
For more information and to sign up, call (928) 684-8801.
