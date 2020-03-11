The public is invited to join the Wickenburg Rotary Club for its annual Crab Fest at 5:30 pm.. April 3.
The Crab Fest will be held at the Wickenburg Community center, 160 N. Valentine St., and promises an evening of entertainment while supporting local community service projects.
The Rotary club of Wickenburg is a non profit service organization that supports many events and projects throughout the community.
Recent local projects include, providing schools supplies to students, dictionaries to students, offering scholarships to seniors graduating high school and donating to the local CAP office for their new facility.
This years crab fest will feature a delicious crab dinner, complete with corn on the cob, coleslaw, cornbread, and dessert. Beer and wine will be available for purchase as well as a silent auction.
Tickets are $50 each and must be purchased in advance of the event a www.wickenburgrotary.com or www.rotarycrabfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.