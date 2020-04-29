Open burn restrictions will be in effect as of Friday, May 1 in the Wickenburg area.
According to Fire Chief Ed Temerowski, the Wickenburg Fire Department has been responding to wildfires in the area already, leading to the restrictions.
“The weather has turned hotter, and recent winds have led to drier conditions on the Sonoran Desert. We are in a high fire danger index starting this week and will see conditions and fire behavior indexes climb into the very high to extreme in the coming weeks,” Temerowski said.
As of Friday, restrictions include all open fires, including brush piles and campfires. Outdoor cooking may be done on charcoal and gas grills only.
“We would like to remind all residents to have a safe summer,” Temerowski said.
For information on defensible space contact WFD at (928) 684-7702.
