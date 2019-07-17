Hassayampa River Preserve’s Ranger Eric is hosting an easy-paced, guided walk along the Preserve trails to learn about the plants, animals, ecology, and history of the Hassayampa River Preserve Friday, July 19 from 7:15-9:15 a.m. Registration is required for all programs at the preserve, and space is limited. Contact the visitor center at (928)684-2772 to sign up.
Preserve volunteer Stacia Novy is guiding a walk to look and listen for breeding birds within the lush desert riparian oasis of the Hassayampa River Preserve Saturday, July 20 from 7:15-9:15 a.m. Along the way attendees will discuss how to identify birds by sight and sound, and about the behavioral and ecological traits that make them unique. Some binoculars may be available to borrow. Space is limited. Contact the visitor center to sign up.
Learn about the diverse aquatic ecosystem of the Hassayampa River Sunday, July 21 from 7 - 9 a.m. The preserve will have a discovery station allowing visitors an up-close view of some of the Hassayampa’s fish, amphibians and aquatic insects. Identification guides and informative materials will be available to peruse.
Program attendees will be registered for a drawing of four free tickets to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (formerly Wet N’ Wild Water Park). Contact the visitor center for more information.
