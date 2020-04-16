Out of an abundance of caution and to create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, Wickenburg Community Hospital & Clinics have implemented the following:
1. Telehealth Option for Primary Care:
· For appropriate appointments with Primary Care Providers : 928-668-1833
· For appointments with Surgical Clinic Providers: 928-668-5506
2. Strategic Appointment Scheduling:
· Well visits are scheduled earlier in the day; 8am – 2pm
· Symptomatic patients and ill visits are scheduled in the afternoon, 3pm – 5pm
3. Curbside registration for Hospital Appointments , you will be provided your check-in instructions upon scheduling:
- • For Diagnostic appointments: 928-668-1803
- • For X-Ray and Lab Draw procedures: 928-615-3572
- • Medical Records: 928-684-4364
- • Billing Support: 928-684-5421 ext. 2
For emergencies, please dial 911. If you are driving yourself to the Emergency Room, please continue to use the 24/7 Walk-In Emergency Entrance on Rose Lane. WE’RE HERE FORYOU.
For Latest Information Visit:wickhosp.com/coronavirus-news
Read more @wickhosp.com/blog/category/covid-19
Karen Smith, Infection Preventionist: (928)668-1831
