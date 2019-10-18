Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider an alternate route – significant delays possible
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use US 93 near Wickenburg to plan for daytime road closures and lane restrictions while crews are scheduled to complete fog seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement. Motorists should expect delays of up to 30 minutes and use alternate routes.
The following closure will occur Monday, Oct. 21, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
US 93 will be closed in both directions from the junction with State Route 89 (milepost 194) to the junction with State Route 71 (milepost 183). Detour: Drivers can use SR 71 to SR 89 to access southbound US 93. Drivers can use SR 89 to SR 71 to access northbound US 93.
Flaggers will direct traffic. ADOT will limit access to local traffic only, but delays are possible.
The following restrictions will occur Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
North-and southbound US 93 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from the junction with SR 71 (milepost 194) to the junction with SR 89 (milepost 183).
Drivers should obey traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel and equipment.
ADOT is working to preserve pavement conditions on several freeways this fall. To find out why this work is so important, and where other projects are scheduled to occur, visit the project webpage.
