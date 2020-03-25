Town to keep public out of Council meeting; available on TV, Facebook

Wickenburg Mayor Rui Pereira has decided to conduct the Town Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 30 through technological access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.A public audience will not be allowed to attend in-person.
Members of the public may attend by watching Wickenburg Sun Facebook Live, Channel 11, https://zoom.us/j/5331933281, or by calling into a conference call at (253) 215-8782 meeting ID 533-193-3281 (alternate phone number (301) 715-8592).
In a statement released by Town Clerk Amy Brown, the mayor said it is in the best interests of the Town and community in order to serve the public purpose of assisting with the minimization of the potential spread of COVID-19.
Council members may participate in the meeting via telephone, as authorized by A.R.S. Section 38-431(4), or in-person, in the Town Hall Council Chambers.
Information provided by Town of Wickenburg
