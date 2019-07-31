Friday, Aug. 2, a free Legal Information and Navigation Clinic will be held at the Wickenburg Public Library covering a range of issues for local individuals and families.
This clinic will provide assistance with court forms for Arizona cases including divorce, paternity, estate administration, guardianship, child support and more.
English and Spanish-speaking assistance will be offered.
The clinic is called Link to Justice and is provided by the Law Library Resource Center and the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County. It will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Library’s conference room.
For questions or more information, call the Wickenburg Public Library at (928) 684-2665.
