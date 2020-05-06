The Town of Wickenburg has partnered with CivicReady to implement its mass notification solution. Available from CivicPlus, a leader in integrated technology for local government, the CivicReady solution will allow the Town of Wickenburg to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message, and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed. In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to the notification system will benefit from immediate communication instructions sent via text, voice call, or email in the users language of choice, all received from CivicReady ReGroup notifications.
“We are always looking for ways to better communicate with our residents. This new system will give us the ability to rapidly notify residents and guest should there be an urgent need,” said Vince Lorefice, town manager.
To enroll in this free system visit wickenburgaz.org, click on the button “Sign Up Now, Civic Ready” on our home page and follow the instructions, or call (928) 684-5451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.